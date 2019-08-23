Indonesian rescuers search for 30 missing after ferry fire

Rescuers are searching for 30 people reportedly missing after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's main island of Java.

The head of local search and rescue agency says the vessel was carrying 277 people from Tanjung Perak port in East Java's Surabaya city when it caught fire late Thursday.

The official, Budi Prasetyo, says about 247 people were rescued by nearby ships and boats, and rescuers are searching for 30 others thought to be missing.

A port official said the fire broke out about 11 hours after the ferry left the port headed for East Kalimantan province's Balikpapan city.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world's largest archipelagic nation.