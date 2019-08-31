Erdogan vows Syria operation in weeks if US delays safe zone

Turkey's president has threatened to launch a unilateral offensive into northeastern Syria if plans to establish a so-called safe zone along Turkey's border fail to meet his expectations.

Speaking to graduates of a military academy in Istanbul on Saturday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the U.S. had up to three weeks to satisfy Turkish demands.

Earlier this month, Turkish and U.S. officials agreed to set up the zone east of the Euphrates River. Ankara wants U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, considered terrorists by Turkey, to pull back from the border.

Turkey has been pressing to control — in coordination with the U.S. — a 19-25 mile (30-40 kilometer) deep zone within civil war-ravaged Syria, running east of the Euphrates all the way to the border with Iraq.