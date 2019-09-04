Scuffles follow youth protest at Greek island migrant camp

A migrant boy stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Nea Kavala, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. About 1,500 asylum-seekers transported from Greece's eastern Aegean island of Lesbos to the mainland. Around 1,000 of those transferred and housed in Nea Kavala, where they will be staying in tents until the end of the month, after which they will be transferred to a new camp under construction. AP Photo

Greek authorities say scuffles have broken out at an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after about 50 unaccompanied minors protested to demand their transfers to the mainland.

Police said they used limited tear gas after the protesters attacked camp workers on Wednesday. They say the youth were "restricted to a safe area" a negotiating team sent to talk with them.

Their demands and the scuffles came a day after authorities finished transferring more than 1,400 people, mainly Afghan families, from the island camp to mainland facilities in northern Greece.

The Moria camp has been severely overcrowded almost continuously for three years. A deal between Turkey and the European Union restricted newly arrived migrants to the Greek islands unless their asylum applications were successful.