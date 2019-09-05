Norway reports landslide risk on southern mountain

Norwegian authorities say there is a landslide risk from a mountain range in southern Norway, after overnight rain and snowfall.

Norway's Water Resources and Energy Directorate announced its assessment Thursday about the Mannen mountains, 350 kilometers (215 miles) northwest of Oslo, which has made news since 2014 because of imminent rockslide risks.

The agency maintained Friday's highest red alert level for the area and as a precaution, a nearby train line was closed and 11 people living nearby were evacuated.

Neighbors have been evacuated 16 times and authorities have vainly tried to provoke a landslide by pumping water onto the complex.