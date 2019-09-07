Dorian death toll reaches 43 in the Bahamas as thousands wait to be rescued

Abaco Islands boy explains what it was like going through Hurricane Dorian Wajeid Romin, 10, evacuated to Abaco Central Primary during Hurricane Dorian. The school was used as a shelter during the Category 5 storm and people are still living there even though the first day of school was suppose to be Sept. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wajeid Romin, 10, evacuated to Abaco Central Primary during Hurricane Dorian. The school was used as a shelter during the Category 5 storm and people are still living there even though the first day of school was suppose to be Sept. 2, 2019.

As relief and evacuation efforts ramp up Saturday for the hurricane-scarred islands of Grand Bahama and the Abacos, authorities reported that at least 43 people have died in the Bahamas — though the number is expected to rise with hundreds of people still missing.

Health Minister Duane Sands confirmed the death toll from Hurricane Dorian late Friday.

The Bahamian government is working with numerous search and rescue teams to reach communities isolated by flood waters and debris left in the wake of the hurricane that slammed the northern Bahamas earlier this week with 185 mph winds that wiped out countless homes, churches and other buildings.

The storm’s crushing impact has created a “humanitarian crisis,” the Bahamian financial services ministry said.

Saturday marked four days since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, finished its slow pounding of the islands. Authorities worked feverishly to find bodies, reach obliterated neighborhoods and treat victims.

Efforts are under way to move evacuees by the thousands to safety, including on a cruise ship that arrived Saturday morning at the Port of Palm Beach. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced that its ship, Grand Celebration, brought 1,100 people to South Florida after spending almost an entire day vetting the evacuees’ visa and passport documents. On Friday, the ship docked in Freeport and delivered tons of water and food for hurricane victims.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard reported rescuing 290 people in the Bahamas. Based out of Andros Island, six MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters are conducting search and rescue missions along with area assessments. Nine Coast Guard cutters are also providing support to the Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Relief efforts have escalated with the U.S. military planning airlifts, government officials touring the disaster zones and the private cruise ship delivering tons of supplies.

But many suffering Bahamians, baking under a blistering sun, simply wanted out — and the pace of evacuations was maddeningly slow.

“It’s all so unsure and chaotic,” said Angelique Hall, who was nursing an infected leg and joined her blind father and young child at the Marsh Harbour Port Authority hoping to catch a ride to Nassau. “We’re getting desperate here.”

Hall and her family were among 300 to 400 people who crowded the port. A private ferry was hired to evacuate port employees. The boat had room for only about 100 evacuees, and police and military officers were trying to prioritize women, children and the sick.

Dorian did so much deep and lasting damage that it’s easy to see why an exdous is underway. There’s no power and no water. The Abaco island’s only radio station is off the air. The businesses that drove the economy — the hotels, the harbors, the restaurants — are gone. So is most of the housing.

Along with hundreds, perhaps thousands, of others, Herod Innocend had come to the dock in Marsh Harbour at 3 a.m. Saturday in hopes of catching a boat ride to Nassau. But that’s just the first leg of a trip that he hopes will ultimately end in West Palm Beach, where he has family.

“There’s no food, no water,” he said, gesturing to Abaco at large. “There’s nothing left to live for here, not right now. We got to go.”

Some refugees were being ferried to the island of Eleuthera, which escaped major damage but itself needed supplies brought in for the storm exiles.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis visited Abaco’s port, urging patience and calm, particularly for the Haitian minority community. He also announced that Bahamasair, the country’s national airline, would offer free flights for residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Relief and evacuation efforts, however, had been complicated by chaotic air traffic control.

But hope of better organization came Friday as the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is organizing the relief efforts, formally asked the U.S. Department of Defense for help. Officials announced Friday that the Department of Defense would begin “airlift and logistics support,” which would include clearing the runways at Abaco’s airport.

The desperation of Bahamians for basic necessities grew through the week. On the streets of Marsh Harbour aid was starting to be delivered in earnest — largely by private organizations and nonprofits.

On the backstreets of the shattered city, a pickup truck was roving the neighborhoods handing out water, bleach, toiletries and pizza door to door.

“It may not have made it here in 30 minutes and it’s not hot, but it’s ready,” one of the workers said as he handed out boxes of Pizza Hut.

The organization behind the initiative, HeadKnowles, has been one of the most active and visible on the island. Andrew Knowles, whose wife is a co-founder of the group, said that the aid arriving at the docks and airport was valuable — but only to those who had the means and health to make it there.

“People living at home are the ones who need it the most,” he said. “You got to get it to them.”

Knowles said the homegrown project had started in 2015 after Hurricane Joaquin, and that over the years the organization had figured out what people need most: water, cleaning supplies and comfort food.

Gerald Cantave, 43, lost the roof of his home and most of his belongings to the monster storm.

“This is the first aid we’ve seen,” he said, walking away with a few gallons of water and a slice of pizza. “And we need everything ... We lost everything.”

Without good communications, people were trapped in hyper-local bubbles. While aid was coming into the dock on Thursday many people were unaware of it. The same thing was happening at the airport, where the pace of inbound aid and charter flights was starting to pick up.

Other aid groups were also on the ground, providing meals and helping clear roads.

Back in South Florida, relief efforts continued through the weekend. On Saturday, the U.S. Agency for International Development geared up to send more life-saving assistance to the Bahamas. The agency’s administrator, Mark Green, inspected a Miami warehouse facility storing humanitarian aid for hurricane victims.

Miami Herald staff writers David Goodhue, Charles Rabin, Jacqueline Charles and David Smiley contributed to this report.