11 drown as boat with Hindu worshippers capsizes in India

At least 11 Hindu worshippers drowned when their boat capsized early Friday during a religious celebration on a lake in central India, police said.

Police officer Akhil Patel said five people were rescued from the lake in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state.

The boat tilted and capsized while the worshippers were immersing a big idol of Hindu god Ganesh into the lake, Patel said.

He said 11 bodies were recovered from the lake.

Hindus are celebrating the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Ganesh is the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

Boats are often overloaded which lead to frequent accidents in India. Most boats operate in rural areas without life jackets.