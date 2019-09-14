Italy: Rescue boat with 82 migrants can dock at Italian isle

Migrants get their hair shaved aboard the Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue ship, in the Mediterranean Sea, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Eighty-two rescued migrants remain on board the humanitarian rescue ship waiting for a European country to give them permission to disembark. AP Photo

A charity rescue boat with 82 migrants aboard says it has been given permission to dock at a tiny Italian island.

Ocean Viking's crew said Saturday that Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa island.

The Ocean Viking, which had appealed for days for a port of safety, is operated by two humanitarian groups, Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee.

It isn't clear if Italy's new government is softening its anti-migrant policy. The previous coalition banned charity boats from bringing migrants to Italy.

Fifty of those aboard were rescued on Sept. 8 from human traffickers' flimsy rubber dinghy launched from Libya. Thirty-four other migrants were rescued the next day in the Mediterranean. A woman about to give birth and her husband were taken to Malta earlier in the week.