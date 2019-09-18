Congo’s army says it kills militia leader wanted by the ICC

Congo's army has killed the commander of the Rwandan Hutu militia group FDLR who had been wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Gen. Sylvestre Mudacumura was gunned down overnight in Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province, army spokesman Gen. Richard Kasonga said in a statement, calling it a "real feat of the Congolese army."

Mudacumura was one of the most wanted men in Congo, where dozens of rebel groups are active, Kasonga said. He was accused of ordering or carrying out some of the worst forms of violence against the Congolese people, including rape, the spokesman said.

"His neutralization is a good action in the service of our people, so that they can live in peace," he told the United Nations-backed Radio Okapi.

There was no immediate comment from Rwanda's government. Some FDLR leaders are linked to perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide in which more than 800,000 people, ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus, were killed. The FDLR is made up mostly of Hutu refugees from Rwanda who took shelter in neighboring Congo after the genocide.

Kasonga appealed to other rebel groups in eastern Congo, and other members of the FDLR, to surrender or face the same fate as Mudacumura. Armed groups have been staging attacks in the mineral-rich region for decades.

Mudacumura had been under U.N. sanctions since 2005 for involvement in arms trafficking. The ICC arrest warrant was issued in 2012 on counts of war crimes in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.