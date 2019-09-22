AP Interview: Afghan minister says police are hardest hit

Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi gives an interview at the Ministry of the Interior in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Andarabi said Sunday that police make up 70% of the casualties among security forces in relentless attacks by Taliban and Islamic State insurgents. He said a slow, steady overhaul is underway. AP Photo

Police in Afghanistan are one of the country's most-criticized security forces, denigrated as corrupt and inept. Yet Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi says police make up 70% of the casualties among security forces, dozens of whom die each day in relentless attacks by Taliban and Islamic State insurgents.

President Donald Trump is impatient with Afghanistan's police, saying American soldiers have taken on their job and it's time for Afghans to step up so Washington can end its longest war.

Andarabi — young, Western-educated and part of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's new generation of leaders — told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday that a slow, steady overhaul is underway.

"I don't say it is easy or doable in a day, or a month or a year, but it is doable."