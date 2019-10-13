Pakistan’s leader visits Iran to mediate tensions with Saudi

Pakistan's prime minister says that his country is opposed to any war between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as he tries to mediate skyrocketing tensions between the U.S.-allied kingdom and its regional archrival.

Imran Khan is meeting with Iranian leaders in Tehran Sunday, before traveling to Saudi Arabia later in the week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned during a joint press conference that Iran would respond to any threats, saying it was a "big mistake" to think it wouldn't do so.

His remarks come days after a mysterious attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Rouhani said that his country is still investigating the incident and has some evidence on the attack's source, without elaborating further.