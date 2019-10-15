Turkish, Kurdish forces battle for border town in NE Syria

FILE - This Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 file photo, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters from the Syrian National Army, flash the V-sign as they are driven through the town of Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, on their way to enter over the border to Tel Abyad, Syria. The Turkish trained and funded Syrian forces present themselves as heirs to the uprising against President Bashar Assad. But while they include some Islamist and former rebel factions, a large number are Arab and Turkmen fighters from northern and eastern Syria with an ax to grind against the Kurds and a reputation for violence and looting. AP Photo

Turkish artillery is pounding suspected Syrian Kurdish positions near a town in northeast Syria as Turkey's military incursion enters its seventh day.

An Associated Press journalist on Tuesday reported heavy bombardment of targets in the countryside of Ras al Ayn, days after Turkey announced that it had captured the border town. Turkish jets also carried out at least one airstrike.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported Kurdish fighters had retaken the town.

A Turkish military official denied reports that Turkey had begun an assault on the Kurdish-held town of Manbij, without giving further detail.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Turkey's offensive in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, calling on the international community to support the initiative or "begin admitting refugees" from Syria.