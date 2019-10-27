Turkish army says 1 killed in north Syria amid shaky truce

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

Kurdish fighters killed one Turkish personnel and wounded five others amid a shaky truce in northern Syria, Turkey's army said Sunday, bringing its military death toll to 11 since the launch of its cross-border operation.

Turkey invaded northern Syria on Oct. 9 to clear the border of Kurdish fighters, after President Donald Trump said he would order American troops to withdraw from the area. Turkey considers the Kurdish groups a serious security threat, because of links to a long-running Kurdish insurgency within eastern Turkey. Trump's abrupt decision drew heavy bipartisan criticism in Washington for abandoning the U.S.'s key ally against the Islamic State group.

The Trump administration has since sought to contain the conflict between its two allies, rushing to broker a cease-fire between Turkey and Syria's Kurdish groups.

Turkey's military said the attack occurred near the border town of Ras al-Ayn where its forces were conducting reconnaissance. The area falls within a 30 kilometer (19 miles) deep border zone Kurdish forces are withdrawing from, under the U.S.-backed deal.

It didn't specify if the death was a soldier or civilian personnel with the Turkish army.

Despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and a second one negotiated by Russia, occasional skirmishes have continued and both sides have blamed each other for violations. The Turkish military said its forces responded "within the framework of self-defense" to the rockets, mortars and heavy machine gun attack.

A 150-hour truce brokered by Russia, allowing Syrian Kurdish fighters to complete their withdrawal, runs out Tuesday evening. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Saturday the country would restart its operation if the Kurdish forces do not leave.