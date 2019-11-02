UN team gathers accounts of injuries during Chile’s protests

Demonstrators are sprayed by a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Chile has been facing days of unrest, triggered by a relatively minor increase in subway fares. The protests have shaken a nation noted for economic stability over the past decades, which has seen steadily declining poverty despite persistent high rates of inequality. AP Photo

A U.N. human rights team is gathering testimony about hundreds of people allegedly injured by Chile's police during protests in recent weeks.

The team on Friday received accounts about ruptured eyeballs, broken bones and other serious injuries allegedly inflicted by police pellets or the impact of tear gas canisters.

Authorities have countered allegations of brutality, saying dozens of police officers have been injured during attacks by protesters.

At least 20 people have died in the protests, which started after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protest movement expanded to include broader grievances over education, health services and growing economic inequality.

Most protests have been peaceful, but there have also been cases of arson and looting.