Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck

Candles are arranged in a "39" during a Mass and vigil for the 39 victims found dead inside the back of a truck in Grays, Essex, at The Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, east London's Vietnamese church on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. All those killed were Vietnamese nationals, British police said. Yui Mok

London's Vietnamese community has gathered at a vigil and a service to honor the 39 Vietnamese victims who died in a refrigerated truck container in southeastern England.

The community is mourning the unidentified victims, who were trying to enter Britain in hopes of finding greater opportunity. They were discovered dead on Oct. 23 at an industrial park in the town of Grays.

Rev. Simon Nguyen offered prayers for the victims and for their loved ones in Vietnam.

"We show our condolences and sympathies for the people who have lost their lives on the way seeking freedom, dignity and happiness," he said, going on to pray for those who lost their "sons and daughters" in the tragedy.

A Saturday night vigil was followed by a Sunday service at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in east London.

Authorities charged with the grim task of trying to identify the remains are working with officials in Vietnam to try to get information about people who have been reported missing by their families and are thought to have been in transit to England.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Police have not provided details about the scheme.

British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to Purfleet, England, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

In Ireland, 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison was arrested Friday on a British warrant. Essex Police in Britain said they had started extradition proceedings to bring him to the U.K. to face charges of manslaughter.

Two men in Vietnam have also been arrested and are suspected of helping organize the smuggling operation.