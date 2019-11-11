Express trains collide in Bangladesh, killing at least 15

Officials say two speeding trains have collided in eastern Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and injuring scores.

Local police chief Shayamal Kanti Das said the collision took place early Tuesday when Udayan Express and Turna Nishita trains approached on the same track from opposite directions in Brahmanbaria district. The area is 82 kilometers (51 miles) east of the capital, Dhaka.

Das said authorities were trying to ascertain how many were injured. Many people from the trains were sent to nearby hospitals as the rescuers were working at the scene.

Delwar Hossain, a railway official in the area, said two of the coaches were badly damaged.