Esper says S Korea wealthy enough to pay more for US troops

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, right, talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo upon his arrival for the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. AP Photo

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says South Korea is wealthy enough to pay a bigger share of the cost of having U.S. troops on its soil.

He was asked at a joint news conference Friday with his South Korean counterpart about negotiations on renewing an agreement under which Seoul plays a portion of the cost of having about 28,000 American troops to buttress defenses against North Korea.

Esper says the South’s wealth means – in his words – “it could and should pay more.”

South Korea currently pays a little under $1 billion a year for U.S. military support. South Korean press reports say Washington is demanding that Seoul pay about $4.7 billion. Neither Esper nor his South Korean counterpart confirmed that figure.