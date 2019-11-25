The Latest: 2 priests convicted of abusing deaf children

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, three alleged victims of priest Nicola Corradi pose for a photo during an interview in Mendoza, Argentina. Judges are scheduled to rule Monday, Nov. 26, 2019, in the case of two priests who face up to 50 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of deaf children at a Catholic-run school, a sister institution to a school that suffered a similar scandal in Italy. AP Photo

An Argentine court has convicted two priests of abusing deaf children at a Catholic-run school.

The court in the city of Mendoza sentenced the Rev. Nicola Corradi to 42 years in prison and the Rev. Horacio Corbacho to 45 years for acts that occurred at the Antonio Provolo Institute for Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children in northwestern Argentina.

Corradi is an 83-year-old Italian and Corbacho a 59-year-old Argentine. They were arrested in 2016.

The court also sentenced gardener Armando Gómez to 18 years in prison. The victims are 10 former students.

Corradi had been previously accused of similar offences at the Antonio Provolo Institute in Verona, Italy, but was never charged.

Pope Francis’ homeland faces a complicated week of reckoning with the sex abuse scandal that has plagued the Roman Catholic church.

Judges were scheduled to rule Monday in the case of two priests who face up to 50 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of deaf children at a Catholic-run school — a sister institution to a school that suffered a similar scandal in Italy.

Meanwhile, a bishop once close to the pope announced he would arrive back in the country Tuesday to respond to prosecutor’s allegations of sex abuse.

Both cases have raised questions about how quickly Pope Francis acted to deal with the complaints.

A three-judge panel in the northwestern province of Mendoza was set to rule on charges against the Rev. Nicola Corradi, an 83-year-old Italian, and the Rev. Horacio Corbacho, a 59-year-old Argentine, who worked at the Antonio Provolo Institute for Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children in the Mendoza municipality of Lujan de Cuyo. Both were arrested in 2016.