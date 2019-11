Dresden officials: Jewel thieves stole less than feared

This undated photo provide by the State Art Collection in Dresden on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, shows an Epaulette of the Diamond Rose set that were stolen from the Green Vault early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 morning in Dresden, Germany. Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden

Dresden museum officials say thieves got away with less than initially thought in their robbery of the Green Vault’s collection of 18th century jewels.

Green Vault Director Dirk Syndram told reporters Tuesday the thieves who broke into the museum early Monday seem to have only snatched what they could reach through holes punched with an ax into three display cabinets.

He said the thieves, who haven’t been caught, did take a large diamond broach, a diamond epaulette, and other treasures. Syndram didn’t give a complete list of what was gone and has only said the losses were culturally “priceless.”

Of some 100 dazzling pieces, he said many were left behind, including diamond-encrusted shoe buckles and buttons, the queen’s pearl necklaces, and a diamond-studded sword.