At least 3 dead as storm dumps snow, rain on Spain

MADRID — Storm Filomena has claimed at least three lives in Spain and paralyzed the capital Madrid with historic levels of snowfall.

"We still have difficult hours ahead of us," Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Saturday. He called on the Spanish to stay at home if possible.

In the particularly hard-hit Madrid region alone, almost 1,500 people who were trapped in their vehicles by the snow have been rescued since Friday evening.

According to media reports, dozens of people who had to spend the night in the car were still waiting for help on Saturday afternoon when it felt like 20 degrees Fahrenheit, especially on the capital's ring roads.

According to the authorities, a 54-year-old man was found dead in Zarzalejo northwest of the Madrid region, allegedly after being buried by masses of snow during the night.

A man and a woman died in Fuengirola, in the province of Malaga in southern Spain, when their vehicle was swept away by floods during the night.

Filomena has been raging since Thursday and is expected to continue to do so at least until Sunday evening, especially in Madrid, in the center and in the east of the country.