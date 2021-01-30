Taliban claim car bomb in eastern Afghanistan that kills 14

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban claimed responsibility for a powerful car bombing at a military base in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province that killed at least 14 soldiers on Saturday.

The bombing in Shirzad district of the province wounded four other soldiers, according to a local councilor Ajmal Omar.

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that in total 50 soldiers were among the dead and wounded.

Both the Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the province and occasionally stage large- or small-scale attacks on security forces.

In central Wardak province, a clash between the police and militia of a local commander in central Wardak province killed seven militia members, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Friday night.

The skirmish left another nine militia members and some policemen wounded.

The police arrested 68 militia members who were disrupting police activities in the Behsood district of the province, the ministry said.

However, a local Wardak lawmaker, Mahdi Rasikh, contradicted the ministry, saying that police opened fire on a peaceful demonstration in Behsood district, killing at least 11 and wounding 20 more.

The skirmish — according to Rasikh — erupted when the police chief said that he would start an operation against the local commander, known as Alipoor, from the Hazara ethnic community.

Elsewhere, in southern Kandahar province, a roadside bombing left three civilians dead in the Panjwaee district of the province, police said.