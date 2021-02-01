World
Prince William denounces ‘despicable’ racism aimed at soccer players in rare statement
In a rare statement released on Twitter, Prince William took aim at online racist abuse toward Black soccer players and urged social media platforms to take more responsibility.
After a 0-0 draw Saturday at Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received racist messages on social media and condemned the messages on Twitter.
“Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different,” Rashford tweeted.
“So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.”
According to ESPN, West Midland Police announced that a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of “racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers during Tuesday’s Premier League home defeat to Manchester City.”
Other players who have been targeted in recent weeks are Rashford’s teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Chelsea player Reece James, according to PEOPLE.
