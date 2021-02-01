Prince William denounces ‘despicable’ racism aimed at soccer players in rare statement

In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William has denounced racism aimed at Black soccer players. AP

In a rare statement released on Twitter, Prince William took aim at online racist abuse toward Black soccer players and urged social media platforms to take more responsibility.

Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now. (1/3) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2021

I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organisations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms. - W (3/3) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2021

After a 0-0 draw Saturday at Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received racist messages on social media and condemned the messages on Twitter.

“Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different,” Rashford tweeted.

“So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.”

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford Alastair Grant AP

According to ESPN, West Midland Police announced that a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of “racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers during Tuesday’s Premier League home defeat to Manchester City.”

Other players who have been targeted in recent weeks are Rashford’s teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Chelsea player Reece James, according to PEOPLE.