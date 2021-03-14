More than 15 people killed in latest military crackdown in Myanmar

More than 15 people in Yangon have been killed in the latest crackdown by Myanmar security forces since the Feb. 1 military coup, residents and local media reported on Sunday.

Nay Ko Lin, a protester and resident of Hlaing Thar Yar township, in western Yangon, told dpa the demonstration on Sunday "was very huge and the military crackdown was very brutal."

He said at least 15 were killed and around 50 injured.

At least one protester was killed by gunfire early Sunday in Bago city, a witness told dpa.

Another protester died in Hpakant, west of Myintkyina city in Myanmar's northernmost state of Kachin, local news outlets including Myintkyina News Journal and Khit Thit Media reported.

"Today we feel very proud as there are many thousands protesters in our townships. It shows that we don't accept the unfairness and we want justice," protester Nay Ko Lin, a protester and resident in Hlaing Thar Yar, told dpa.

The military has been responding to weeks of anti-coup protests with increasing lethality.

More than 80 people have been killed since demonstrations turned violent and more than 2,000 others have been arrested, according to estimates given by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a nonprofit organization, before the latest violence on Sunday.

Mahn Win Khaing Than, the acting leader of a parallel civilian government, vowed in his first address on Saturday to pursue a "revolution" to overturn military coup.

"This is the darkest moment for the nation ... this is the time for our citizens to test their resistance," he said on Facebook.

He and other NLD politicians escaped arrest and have gone into hiding, and set up the parallel civilian government, the BBC reported.

They seek to be recognized internationally as the country's legitimate government.