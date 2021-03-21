Khamenei says Iran is in ‘no hurry’ to revive nuclear deal

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal but told the Biden administration it must remove sanctions, or risk seeing its current policy toward the Islamic Republic collapse.

“The Americans must lift all sanctions. Then we will verify and return to the nuclear deal and this is a definitive policy,” Khamenei said, adding that Iran has “a lot of patience” and was able to withstand the economic pressures of the penalties.

In a speech marking the annual Persian new year, Khamenei said Iran’s economy had already adapted well to U.S. sanctions and that “whether they are removed or not” the country will focus on supporting its currency and growth through regional exports and domestic manufacture.

Khamenei’s comments come as the U.S. continues a standoff with Iran over rejoining the 2015 nuclear that former President Donald Trump abandoned nearly three years ago before reimposing a tough sanctions regime on the country.