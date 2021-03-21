Leading Egyptian feminist Nawal Saadawi dies at age 89

Prominent Egyptian feminist and writer Nawal Saadawi died on Sunday in Cairo, Egyptian media reported. She was 89 years old.

Saadawi died after suffering an unspecified health problem, reported privately owned Egyptian newspaper al-Masry al-Youm, for which she was a regular writer.

Egyptian Culture Minister Inas Abdel-Dayem mourned Saadawi.

"The late writer showed interest in many social issues. She authored books featuring opinions that triggered a major intellectual movement," the official said in a statement.

Saadawi was a staunch campaigner against female genital mutilation (FGM) and suppression of women in what she called an Arab patriarchal society.

Egypt banned FGM in 2008, but the centuries-old practice is believed to remain rampant in Egypt, especially in rural areas.

Saadawi, a medical doctor, was also a vociferous political activist. Her opinions often infuriated governments and Islamists alike.

Some of her books were banned in Egypt and other Arab nations for tackling themes deemed taboos, such as women and sex.

Saadawi said in several media interviews that she had received death threats from radical Islamists.

In 1981, she was detained along with hundreds of Egyptian opposition figures for criticizing the policies of Egypt's then president, Anwar Sadat. She wrote about the jail experience in her book "Memoirs from the Women’s Prison."

Saadawi also lived in exile outside Egypt for several years during the rule of Sadat's successor, Hosni Mubarak, who was toppled in a popular uprising in 2011. During those years, she taught at universities in Europe and the United States.

One of the most widely translated Egyptian authors, Saadawi published several books. They included "Women and Sex," which brought her scathing criticism from conservatives and allegedly resulted in her firing from a state health job.

In a recent article she published in Arabic in al-Masri al-Youm, she lashed out at her detractors, saying: "They said I'm against religion, against morality, against family, and against [national] identity, and that I instigate debauchery and must be eliminated after they declared my apostasy."

Saadawi was dubbed the Simone de Beauvoir of the Arab world, after the renowned French feminist.

Saadawi earned several awards and honorary degrees in recognition of her decadeslong advocacy of women’s rights. They included the North–South Prize from the Council of Europe in 2004 and the Inana International Prize in Belgium the following year.