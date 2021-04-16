Iran ratchets up nuclear pressure, enriches uranium to 60%

As promised, Iran has managed to enrich uranium to the level of 60%, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Iran Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) said in comments carried by the Fars news agency on Friday.

Until now, the country had only allowed the enrichment process at the Natanz nuclear facility to bring uranium up to a level of 20% purity.

The change in enrichment, which brings Iran closer to the level it would need to build a nuclear weapon, is an effort to convince other countries to come to the negotiating table and discuss its nuclear program, as well as a response to a weekend act of sabotage at Natanz, which Iran blames on Israel.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, while other countries — primarily the US and Israel — worry that it is trying to construct weapons. A nuclearized Iran would be a problem for regional foes like Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, after Iran first said it would hike its enrichment level, the White House said it was concerned by the "provocative" announcement.

EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said this was a "very worrisome development." From the European Union's perspective, there is no credible explanation or non-military justification for the action, Stano said in Brussels on Friday.

Iran had agreed to a deal in 2015 whereby it would dial back its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an end to international sanctions. However, the administration of former U.S,. President Donald Trump pulled out of that deal, arguing that it did not do enough to either keep Iran from interfering in regional politics or restrict its ballistic missile programs.

The deal has been hanging by a thread since Washington's unilateral withdrawal and subsequent violations by Tehran.

Negotiators are trying to get Iran and the United States to fully recommit to the deal, which would mean Iran coming back into compliance and Washington easing sanctions. Each side says the other should make the first move.

A new round of talks to try and revive the deal began Thursday with diplomats from the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China in Vienna, but progress is said to be slow.

While there are no direct talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations, other envoys serve as go-betweens.