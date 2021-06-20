UEFA probes discrimination at Euro 2020 games in Hungary

Hungarian fans follow the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France, at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool) AP

Two European Championship soccer matches in Hungary are being investigated for “potential discriminatory incidents," UEFA said Sunday.

The governing body of European soccer said a “UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed” to conduct an investigation.

UEFA didn't say what form of discrimination it was investigating or how it might have been expressed. It didn't set out a timeline for when the inspector would report back or when there might be a hearing.

The probe will focus on Hungary’s 3-0 loss to Portugal on Tuesday and its 1-1 draw with France on Saturday. Both matches were played at the Puskas Arena.

Budapest is the only Euro 2020 host city to allow full crowds for games.

Hungary's next game is against Germany on Wednesday in Munich. The Puskas Arena will host defending champion Portugal's game against France on the same day.