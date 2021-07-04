Luxembourg’s COVID-positive prime minister hospitalized

Berlin — Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg has gone to the hospital for examination a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, the government said on Sunday.

"As a precaution," Bettel is expected to remain in the hospital for 24 hours for observation, the brief statement said, adding there would be "further tests and examinations."

The 48-year-old had tested positive for the coronavirus last Sunday following an EU summit in Brussels.

According to his spokesperson, he initially had only mild symptoms such as fever and headache and wanted to continue his work from home.

Ten days of quarantine had been planned.

It was not clear what prompted Sunday's hospitalization.

At the summit, Bettel was in contact with many other European leaders. According to his own statements, he has received one coronavirus vaccine dose.