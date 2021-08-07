Hezbollah chief pledges to retaliate against any Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon — The pro-Iranian Hezbollah Shiite leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah pledged late Saturday that he will retaliate against any future Israeli airstrike on Lebanon.

"We want to tell the enemy (Israel) that any airstrike on Lebanon will be retaliated ... Our response yesterday (Friday) was directly linked to the Israeli airstrikes and its objective was clear," Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

On Friday Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing rockets into "open areas" in the Shebaa Farms, saying the attack was in response to Thursday's airstrikes by Israel on southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah chief vowed that the response will not be limited in the future to Shebaa Farms only.

"You (Israel) bombed open land and we bombed open land, and we intended in the process to establish the old rules of engagement, and we did not mean to create new rules of engagement, and any new Israeli raid on Lebanon will inevitably be responded to appropriately," Nasrallah stressed.

Nasrallah added that his group is not seeking a war: "But we are ready for it and we do not fear it."

He said that his fighters fired 20 rockets towards Shebaa Farms.

Nasrallah also criticized an incident in which some angry Lebanese residents from the village of Shawyaa, in the Hasbaya district, which is a mainly non-Shiite region, intercepted a truck with a rocket launcher shortly after the rockets were fired and detained the Hezbollah men and seized the truck.

"What happened in Shawyaa was very very bad ... our men exercised the highest levels of restraint," he said.

Israel and Lebanon are technically at war and tensions routinely flare at the border.

