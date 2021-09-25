Taliban displays dead bodies of ‘kidnappers’ in public squares

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban has hung the dead bodies of four men they said were kidnappers in different parts of the western Afghan city of Herat, several sources told dpa.

Taliban provincial deputy governor Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Amar said that the men had been killed in direct clashes with Taliban fighters after kidnapping a trader and his son who were later rescued.

“Their bodies were hanged in the town squares as an example to other kidnappers,” he told dpa. “They were hanged so that no one should dare to commit such a crime.”

In a video shared on social media, a man's blood-soaked body can be seen wrapped in chains and hung from a crane in the main square of Herat city.

Dozens of people can also be seen filming the scene on their phones.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During the Taliban’s regime in the late 1990s, the extremist group was known for punishing crimes with public lashings, publicly stoning people to death and amputating people's limbs.

The group seized power in Afghanistan again last month. Since then, Afghans and governments worldwide are watching to see whether the militant Islamists will govern more moderately this time, although there has been little indication of this so far.

———