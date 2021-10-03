Czech premier’s party holds poll lead in week before elections

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s ANO party looked the favorite to garner the most votes in next week’s general elections, retaining its lead in a new opinion poll.

No single party or coalition is likely to win an outright majority in the Oct. 8-9 ballot, according to the survey of 1,247 people carried out on Sept. 24-30 by pollster STEM and published by CNN Prima News TV on Sunday. The two main opposition groups, which want to join forces and replace billionaire Babis, finished second and third in the poll and still wouldn’t get enough votes for a parliamentary majority.

The TV channel didn’t publish the margin of error, which in previous STEM surveys ranged from 1 percentage points for small parties to 3 percentage points for the biggest.