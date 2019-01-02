Rand Paul rips Mitt Romney Trump critique as ‘sour grapes’

Not too long ago, Mitt Romney was having a pleasant dinner in November 2016 with President-elect Donald Trump and then incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges restaurant in New York. Romney and Trump exchanged harsh criticisms of one another during the 2016 presidential campaign and Romney has now written a scathing editorial that says his hopes that Trump would grow into the job were misplaced. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo