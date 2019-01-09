Fact Check: Can Trump withhold FEMA money from California?

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency money to help California cope with wildfires if the state doesn’t improve its forest management practices. Trump tweeted Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that California gets billions of dollars for fires that could have been prevented with better management. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo