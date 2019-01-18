Politics & Government

Mike Pompeo plans to meet with Pat Roberts amid Senate speculation

By Bryan Lowry and

Lindsay Wise

January 18, 2019 09:25 AM

Who is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo?

Former CIA director Mike Pompeo is the secretary of state. Pompeo is a former U.S. Representative for Kansas and a co-founder of Thayer Aerospace in Wichita.
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo is the secretary of state. Pompeo is a former U.S. Representative for Kansas and a co-founder of Thayer Aerospace in Wichita.
WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet with Sen. Pat Roberts in the near future amid a heavy recruitment by powerful Washington Republicans for Pompeo to run for Roberts’ seat.

Pompeo, 55, sent Roberts a congratulatory note after the Kansas Republican announced his plans to not seek re-election in 2020 after a four-decade career in Congress.

Roberts’ office does not have any knowledge of whether Pompeo will seek the seat, but the senator joked Thursday about playing phone tag with Pompeo and other potential candidates.

“There’s about 15 so far. I’m counting. But the one who called me and said he will call me back — it was some guy they call the secretary of state,” Roberts said.

The two served alongside each other for six years when Pompeo represented Kansas’ 4th congressional district, which covers the Wichita area.

Pompeo sought the advice and support of Roberts, a former Senate Intelligence chair, when he was vying for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration after the 2016 election.

He first served as Trump’s CIA director before being named the nation’s top diplomat last year.

Pompeo has roughly $1 million in his dormant federal campaign account. He won his last campaign for Congress in 2016 by 31 percentage points and would widely be considered the frontrunner if he runs.

“It is near unanimous amongst Republicans at every level that Sec. Pompeo would be the best candidate should he choose to run,” a Washington Republican source told McClatchy.

The Washington Post reported late Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has personally asked Pompeo to consider a run. Pompeo flirted with mounting a primary against Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, in 2016.

It would be an unusual move for Pompeo to give up his current job, which puts him fourth in line to the presidency and gives him an international stage, to become Kansas’ junior U.S. senator.

A decision to mount a campaign could be interpreted as a sign that Pompeo wants to escape a dysfunctional administration.

His name was first floated as a possible candidate the day Roberts announced his retirement.

Lindsay Wise

Bryan Lowry

Bryan Lowry covers Kansas and Missouri politics as Washington correspondent for The Kansas City Star. He previously served as Kansas statehouse correspondent for The Wichita Eagle and as The Star’s lead political reporter. Lowry contributed to The Star’s investigation into government secrecy that was a finalist for The Pulitzer Prize. 202-383-6167

