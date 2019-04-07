He won an election four years after high school. Meet the millennials who ran April 2

Zack Nunn talks about being a young candidate Zack Nunn, 22, ran from Granite City School Board in the April 2 election and won. He said his age played a factor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Zack Nunn, 22, ran from Granite City School Board in the April 2 election and won. He said his age played a factor.

Four years ago, Zack Nunn graduated from Granite City High School. Come May, he’ll be on the board that decides how the school is run.

Nunn placed third in the race for Granite City Community Unit 9 School Board, securing a spot on the board with 17.2 percent of the vote. He’ll be the youngest member of the board at 22-years old.

He was among a handful of candidates under 30 who ran for office in the April 2 election. In Granite City, three others ranging from 21-27-years old ran for a seat on the board and in Collinsville, one candidate was 20-years old.

“Initially I shied away from it because I thought I was too young,” Nunn said. “But I thought people in the city were ready for something different.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Nunn, who studies political science at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, was the only one elected among the group of young candidates. He said he believes Granite City voters were hungry for new, different perspectives.

“I think people on the board who have been there for a while and have a lot of experience have something to bring to the table,” he said. “But I also think that someone who just graduated four years ago and knows what it’s like to be a student could also bring a different perspective.”

In Collinsville, 20-year old Myles Nelson ran an unsuccessful campaign for a spot on the City Council. He garnered roughly 20 percent of the vote.

Zack Nunn Provided

Nelson said he, like Nunn, worried that his age would be a negative factor in his campaign. The two study in the same program at SIUE.

“At first I thought my age would deter people but knocking on doors — we knocked on almost 6,000 doors — and frankly I didn’t have one person say anything about my age except for positive things,” Nelson said. “I think they realize that these decisions being made aren’t just affecting their generation, but also my generation and the future of Collinsville.”

When it comes to public service, Nelson said, the quality of the candidate should come above their demographic.

“I don’t think that anyone should decide who they’re voting for based on age, race or anything like that,” he said. “It should be the best candidate.”

Denny Patterson, 27, one of the many younger candidates for Granite City School Board, also believes age shouldn’t matter in politics.

“Politics are not just for people who are 40 years and older and a lot of younger people are getting involved,” Patterson said. “We can still relate to students because it wasn’t that long ago that we were students.”

Myles Nelson Provided

While Patterson was unsuccessful in his bid for school board, he said it’s clear from the amount of votes he and others received and the fact that Nunn was elected that the city didn’t see their age as a negative.

“Apparently Granite City was ready for a younger person,” he said. “The more people I talk to the more I realize they were on board with this. They want new ideas and fresh perspectives.”

That doesn’t mean there weren’t challenges. Patterson said some voters saw younger candidates as “just kids” and believes they lacked the qualifications to serve in public office.

“There were people on board but I know there were also people who were concerned because they still see us as kids,” Patterson said. “But we do have life experience and we do have the qualifications and leadership skills to run for office.”

However, Nunn, Patterson and Nelson believe there will be more younger candidates down the road. Nunn said there’s a buzz around students in the program at his college.

Denny Patterson Provided

He said where typically students and younger people would shy away from running for office, he’s hoping his victory and the results of Nelson and other’s races will give more younger candidates the confidence they need to run.

Part of that, he said, stems from their desire to see change in small and big government.

“My generation has seen older generations in power and not seen the change they want. So they’re thinking ‘screw it, I’m just going to do it myself,” Nunn said. “I think we’ll see more of that.”