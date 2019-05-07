Illinois Gov. Pritzker names Costello as head of IDNR law enforcement

Conservative Democratic state Reps. Jerry Costello II and Monica Bristow With Democrats having a supermajority in the Illinois House, what does that mean for conservative Democrats Jerry Costello of Smithton and Monica Bristow of Godfrey? How much leverage do they have? How tough is it for them to push their views? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With Democrats having a supermajority in the Illinois House, what does that mean for conservative Democrats Jerry Costello of Smithton and Monica Bristow of Godfrey? How much leverage do they have? How tough is it for them to push their views?

State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, is leaving the state House of Representatives for an Illinois Department of Natural Resources position, the governor’s office announced.

Costello, son of former congressman Jerry Costello, has been appointed to director of Law Enforcement at the IDNR.

The appointment has to be confirmed by the state Senate, said Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office.

“After serving his country in the battlefields of Iraq and the people of Southern Illinois in the statehouse, I’m thrilled Jerry Costello is continuing his public service by leading law enforcement at the Department of Natural Resources,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “His wide-ranging experience brings much value to an important piece of state government.”





Costello, a conservative Democrat who was re-elected last year, resigned Tuesday as state representative in the 116th District, which includes all of Monroe and Randolph counties and parts of St. Clair and Perry counties. He has been in that position since 2011.





“It’s an honor to lead the dedicated group of men and women who keep Illinoisans safe while they enjoy our state’s natural resources,” Costello said. “I’m excited to start this new chapter, and I thank Gov. Pritzker for the opportunity to serve.”

In the state House, he chaired the Agriculture and Conservation committee.

Costello graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and served during Operation Desert Storm as part of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

After Costello’s military service he worked as a police officer. He eventually became an assistant police chief.