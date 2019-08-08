Trump considering ending Rod Blagojevich’s prison term, citing ‘Comey gang and all these sleazebags’

Governor Rauner talks about Blagojevich commutation Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner answers questions about a possible presidential commutation for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich while on the East St. Louis riverfront. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner answers questions about a possible presidential commutation for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich while on the East St. Louis riverfront.

President Donald Trump has once again dangled the idea of commuting the 14-year prison sentence for disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, telling reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday night he was "very strongly" considering springing Blagojevich from prison five years early.

The president's comments – largely echoing remarks he made 14 months ago – gave new hope to Blagojevich's wife, Patti, who released a statement Thursday saying the family was "very hopeful that our almost 11 year nightmare might soon be over."

But Trump also showed he has done little homework on the case since he first raised the idea of using his powers of executive clemency for Blagojevich in May 2018.

Trump repeated the same misstatement he made last year that Blagojevich was sentenced to 18 years in prison and once again mentioned only one wiretapped phone call by Blagojevich, when much of the evidence presented at trial came from witnesses who said the governor was shaking them down for campaign cash in exchange for official acts.

The victims included the then-CEO of Children's Memorial Hospital, now Lurie Children's Hospital, who said he was pressured to contribute tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for state funding.

"He's been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens. But over a phone – where nothing happens," Trump said after making visits to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, following mass shootings in those cities over the weekend. "But over a phone call which, you know, he shouldn't have said what he said, but it was braggadocio, you would say."

Such mischaracterizations have been criticized before by those who investigated and prosecuted Blagojevich.

Robert Grant, the former head of the FBI in Chicago who helped lead the sprawling Operation Board Games investigation that ultimately led to Blagojevich's downfall, told the Chicago Tribune in May 2018 after Trump first raised the possible commutation that any executive clemency for the ex-governor would be "nothing but a mean-spirited slap" at Trump's perceived political enemies.

"It's clear (Trump) has never seen any of the evidence," Grant said at the time. "He took his talking points from Patti Blagojevich. It's pure fantasy. This was flat-out, old-fashioned corruption, pure and simple."

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, however, Trump said he thought the former Democratic governor – who had been a fired contestant on Trump's former NBC show, "The Celebrity Apprentice" – was mistreated.

"I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly; he was given close to 18 years in prison," said Trump, a Republican. "And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things – and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it."

The president was referring to former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent Trump target whom he contends sought to politicize the nation's top law enforcement agency in the 2016 election in which Trump faced Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. After taking office, the president fired Comey amid the investigation into Russia's interference in the election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

Blagojevich, who served as Illinois governor from 2003 until his impeachment and removal from office in 2009, was sentenced to 14 years on federal corruption charges after his December 2011 conviction.

Blagojevich was convicted of attempting to use his office to personally benefit himself, offering the former U.S. Senate seat of then-President-elect Barack Obama in return for a prosperous job or campaign funds.

Some counts involving the alleged sale of the Senate seat were subsequently thrown out, but his sentence and corruption conviction for that scandal and other actions stood. In addition to the children's hospital executive, Blagojevich also was convicted of attempting to shake down the horse racetrack industry for official actions in exchange for campaign donations.

Government agents secretly recorded Blagojevich discussing the Senate seat appointment with his onetime deputy governor, Doug Scofield.

"I've got this thing and it's (expletive) golden," Blagojevich famously said in the secretly recorded conversation. "I'm not just giving it up for (expletive) nothing."

His conviction came after winning office on a pledge to bring an end to corruption in Illinois following his predecessor, Republican Gov. George Ryan, who was convicted of steering state business to cronies for bribes, of gutting corruption-fighting efforts to protect political fundraising and of misusing state resources for political gain.

In June 2018, Blagojevich's attorneys moved to formally seek a pardon and clemency from the White House after Trump said the former governor "shouldn't have been put in jail."

Trump critics have long considered that a Blagojevich pardon or commutation could come as an attempt by the president to shift the national conversation from more controversial matters affecting the country or his administration. His remarks came amid controversy over a Republican response to gun violence over the murders of 31 people in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend.

On Wednesday night, Trump ventured back into the reporters' space aboard Air Force One en route to returning to Joint Base Andrews and said, "I'm thinking about commuting his sentence.

"I would think that there have been many politicians – I'm not one of them by the way – but have said a lot worse over telephones," the president said. "And I watched his wife on television saying that the young girl's father has been in jail for now seven years and they've never seen him outside of an orange uniform," Trump continued, referring to Blagojevich's wife and daughters, Amy and Annie. "His wife I think is fantastic and I'm thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly. I think it's enough, seven years."

Patti Blagojevich has made repeated visits on Fox News, the president's favorite TV news channel, to seek Trump's approval for a pardon and commutation in light of Trump's displeasure over the actions of the Justice Department and its investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election and actions by the Trump campaign. She has often made not-so-veiled attempts to link her husband's prosecution to Chicago's former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, a close friend of Comey, the fired FBI chief.

Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 on 17 counts related to the attempted U.S. Senate seat sale and the fundraising shakedowns of the hospital executive and a racetrack owner. Less than a year earlier, an initial trial had ended with a jury deadlocked on all but one count of lying to the FBI, forcing the retrial.

In Blagojevich's first appeal in 2015, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago threw out five counts involving the Senate seat on technical grounds. But the court tempered the small victory for Blagojevich by calling the evidence against him overwhelming and making it clear that the original sentence was not out of bounds.

That set up another sentencing hearing in August 2016 that focused largely on Blagojevich's purported rehabilitation in prison, where he teaches history and counsels inmates and even served as lead singer in a prison band, The Jailhouse Rockers. Both of Blagojevich's daughters gave impassioned pleas for mercy, and Blagojevich himself apologized for his "mistakes" without specifically mentioning the crimes for which he was convicted.

U.S. District Judge James Zagel, however, resentenced Blagojevich to the same 14-year prison term.