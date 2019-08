Politics & Government HeartLands Conservancy, IDNR, Bost push to make Cahokia Mounds a national park August 13, 2019 04:21 PM

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, along with Rachel Torbert of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, talk about efforts to make the Cahokia Mounds a National Park.