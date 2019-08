Politics & Government U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand holds St Louis town hall on abortion rights August 18, 2019 06:09 PM

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, held a town hall in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, Aug. 18, to discuss reproductive health rights, including access to abortion. More than 330 people attended the event at Delmar Hall.