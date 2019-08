Politics & Government Pritzker signs youth hunting legislation August 23, 2019 05:16 PM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Friday, Aug. 23, in Sparta, to lift the one-year cap on the Apprentice Hunter License and create a 3-year pilot program, for a three-day, youth-only deer hunting season. The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.