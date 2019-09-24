Dick Durbin calls for impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

Dick Durbin: No president is above the law Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says history will judge those who speak up, and who don't speak up, regarding President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says history will judge those who speak up, and who don't speak up, regarding President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, called for an impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives into President Donald Trump.

His call for the inquiry came Tuesday on the Senate floor.

Durbin called for Congressional Republicans to speak out against reports that Trump withheld $250 million in military aid from Ukraine unless the newly-elected Ukrainian president investigated one of President Trump’s potential opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

“If this President of the United States can attempt to extort a foreign leader to withhold security funds that were to be given by the United States to this country in order to pursue and promote his own political agenda, we have reached a new low in the United States,” said Durbin, who is the number two Democrat in the Senate. “The whistleblower’s claim needs to be released to the appropriate congressional committees and evaluated according to the law, and Congressional Republicans – House and Senate – need to make it clear, once and for all, that no President can solicit or strong-arm a foreign country to further his own campaign.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Durbin’s comments come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

SHARE COPY LINK Listen to the full statement from Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin as he calls for the House to begin the process to impeach President Donald Trump.