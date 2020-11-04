Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warns of 15% cuts in spending because of ‘fair tax’ failure

After supporters of the graduated income tax amendment admitted defeat Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned of severe budget cuts and other measures to make up for a looming budget deficit.

“There will be cuts and they will be painful,” Pritzker said during a news conference in Chicago, “and the worst thing is the same billionaires who lied to you about the fair tax are more than happy to hurt our public schools and diminish our state, maybe because they think it won’t hurt them.”

Replacing the state’s flat-rate income tax system with a graduated tax structure was a signature policy in Pritzker’s campaign. It would have implemented a higher tax on Illinoisans who earn more than $250,000 a year, but voters rejected the amendment after the opposition argued it would result in increased taxes on the middle class.

The change would have generated an estimated $3 billion a year, and would have helped make up for lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the prospect of extra money from the top 3% of earners in Illinois, Pritzker said the state will have to turn to budget cuts, income tax increases or both.

To make up for a budget shortfall, agencies statewide would have to cut at least 15% in discretionary spending across the board. That level of cuts hearkens back to the 2015-2017 budget crisis under former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“My predecessor, Governor Rauner, tried to drag the state underwater with painful and draconian cuts,” Pritzker said, “ ... His approach devastated higher education, child care, human services and hollowed out state agencies like those that manage public health and unemployment benefits.”

He called that option “the Republican approach.”

The second option is increasing the flat-rate income tax. Pritzker said previously it could go up by a full percentage point to 5.9%.

“Option three was the fair tax,” Pritzker said.

A graduated income tax system would’ve had the least impact on working families, he added, but that option did not resonate with voters, especially those in southern Illinois.

Skeptical southern Illinoisans said they wouldn’t trust lawmakers to use the extra revenue wisely, and worried the amendment represented a slippery slope to increased taxes on the middle class. Presumptive winners in metro-east state House races, meanwhile, called for spending cuts and reductions in waste and fraud.

Business groups such as the Illinois Business Alliance praised the rejection of the amendment.

“Voters won’t send more money to corrupt and dysfunctional Springfield,” said alliance president Jared Carl. “It’s time for Springfield to enact meaningful pension, spending, and property tax reform.”

Pritzker blamed Republicans for bearing the burden of rejecting the amendment, which he said will ultimately lead to pain for Illinoisans.

“The Republicans stood against this. Whatever happens here, the pain that is endured by the people of Illinois, by the working families of Illinois, is on the Republicans and the special interests and the billionaires that backed the Republicans. They’ve got to step forward and help.”