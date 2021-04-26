Illinois to lose a congressional seat as a result of 2020 census

CHICAGO — Illinois’ population dropped by more than 18,000 people over the last decade, and the state will see its U.S. House representation drop from 18 members to 17 next year, according to figures from the 2020 U.S. census released Monday.

The Census Bureau said Illinois’ 2020 resident population was 12,812,508, a decline of 0.14% from the 12,830,632 people reported as residents in the 2010 census. Illinois was was one of three states to lose population over the decade, census officials said.

It was the first-ever decade-over-decade drop in Illinois’ population count since it was admitted as the 21st state in the union in 1818, based on historic census data. It had a census population of 55,211 in 1820.

The state’s decline in congressional representation has been gradual over the past 80 years, but accelerated following the 1970 federal census, when the state had 24 House members.

After the 1980 census and again after the 1990 census, the state lost two House seats. It lost a single seat after the 2000 and the 2010 census.

From 1910 through 1940, the state had its high of 27 U.S. House seats, a number that has declined due to population growth in California, Texas, Florida and other parts of the south outpacing Illinois.

Illinois drop in population had been expected, due to out-migration as well as a slowing growth in immigrants that had previously allowed the state to increase its overall number of residents.

Illinois’ status as a high property-tax state has been cited as a major reason for out-migration as well as an aging population base opting to move to other states even though Illinois does not tax retirement income.

But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered another reason, saying one of the largest groups of population moving out of Illinois in the last decade were college-age students choosing schools in other states because “they couldn’t afford to go to college in Illinois.”

Citing efforts to improve state aid and curb tuition increases, Pritzker said that now the in-student population for Illinois’ four-year schools has been holding “relatively stable.”

Pritzker said he was “concerned” about the decline in congressional representation.

“Over a decade, we’ve lost population so we’ve got to turn that around,” he said at an unrelated news conference in Aurora, noting that Illinois spent more than $30 million in outreach and counting activities for the 2020 census.

Illinois was one of seven states to lose a congressional seat along with Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, California and New York. Texas gained two seats, while Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Oregon were among those states gaining one seat.

The announcement by the U.S. Census Bureau means the state will have to redraw its congressional boundaries with one fewer seat. The new boundaries will take effect with the March primary next year. Democrats now hold a 13-5 majority in the state’s House delegation.

Democrats control the Illinois legislature and the governor’s office, which also gives them control of the mapmaking process for the General Assembly as well as Congress with no input required from Republicans.

Democrats are expected to try to preserve their majority in the congressional delegation, potentially lumping together two Republicans from downstate, which has seen large population losses, into a single district.

One scenario that Democrats have discussed privately would put GOP U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro in southern Illinois, who has served since 2015, into a district with freshman GOP U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland, in east-central Illinois.

But in looking to preserve their majority and weaken Republican opportunities, Democrats also will be looking to shore up support for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, who has served since 2013 in a district trending more Republican, as well as second-term U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville, who won a close reelection battle in the west, northwest and northern suburbs and exurbs.

Census data has been delayed in part due to the pandemic and the apportionment count is only the first piece of information to be released. More specific block data, traditionally used to redraw political boundaries, is not expected until mid-August at the earliest.

Illinois Democrats are looking to use estimated data to draw legislative maps to meet a June 30 state constitutional deadline rather than wait for more specific census information. The state constitutional deadline does not affect the drawing of congressional maps but Democrats intend to move quickly on congressional redistricting.

