Clinton County officials try to remove outspoken Carlyle doctor from health board — again

A Carlyle dermatologist is at the center of a controversy that is pitting the Clinton County Board against the Clinton County Board of Health.

She’s been there before.

For the second time in two and a half years, the County Board has taken action to remove Dr. Deanna DuComb from the Board of Health. The first time, the action was ultimately reversed.

In June, County Board members voted 10-4 not to reappoint DuComb. On Monday night, she showed up at their August meeting to protest, along with several Board of Health members who support her.

“I see that vote as another attempt to politicize and control the BOH,” DuComb said in a prepared statement. “That is wrong. I realize that it is hard for those who are political, who run for office and garner votes to gain positions of power, to not think politically. The BOH is not at all political. Disease, health, pollution, safe food and water and a horrible global pandemic know no party.”

The Board of Health is a state-mandated panel of eight doctors, nurses and other local health professionals, one voting County Board representative and two non-voting representatives who advise the Clinton County Health Department and County Board. DuComb has served on it for six years.

The 10 County Board members who voted against her reappointment in June include James White, of New Baden, who represents District 5. He also is the voting County Board representative on the Board of Health.

At Monday’s meeting and in an interview, White cited DuComb’s past comments on funding a new Health Department facility that is being planned.

“I feel that she has been very open to the idea of raising taxes or potentially issuing bonds to fund the new Health Department building,” White said. “Obviously, we’re not to the point where we’re making decisions on those things, but with the appointment being for three years, I felt it was best for my constituents to vote against her reappointment.”

Another County Board member, Brad Knolhoff, of rural Carlyle, who represents District 2, also brought up the tax issue as one of the reasons he voted against DuComb’s reappointment.

Knolhoff said DuComb has made negative comments about Clinton County residents and businesses, overstepped her authority and interfered in Health Department operations and created “spectacles” by calling in the media instead of working with other officials.

“He’s telling a bunch of lies,” DuComb said at the County Board meeting in response to Knolhoff’s statement on Monday night.

After the meeting, DuComb told White that she hasn’t promoted a tax increase. She said people in Clinton County want quality health services, and the Board of Health’s job is to find ways to provide those services, including discussions on how to fund the new facility.

There has been general agreement among the Health Department, Board of Health and County Board that the current facility in an old Ford dealership in Carlyle isn’t adequate.

“The Health Department’s functions have not stopped and will not stop, and they’re doing a great job administering and getting the vaccine out there,” White said. “One Board of Health member being voted off doesn’t change that.”

“I just don’t feel (DuComb) is the right person to be on the Board of Health,” Knolhoff said.

Dr. Deanna DuComb, a Carlyle dermatologist and Clinton County Board of Health member, is shown after a 2019 meeting of the Clinton County Board, where she opposed moving the county’s Health Department facility to Breese. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

No other prospects

The June vote against DuComb’s reappointment doesn’t mean she will leave the Board of Health immediately, according to its chairperson, Dr. Brian Klostermann, a family practitioner in Highland and Breese and medical director for the Health Department.

State law requires county health boards to include two licensed physicians, and the Clinton County Board of Health doesn’t have any other prospects right now.

“In smaller counties like Clinton County, we have a limited number of physicians, and another stipulation (in the law) is they need to be residents of the county,” Klostermann said. “We have a number of providers, but it’s not uncommon for them to commute from outside of the county.”

White said county officials will try to find a local physician to replace DuComb, but he maintains that the Illinois attorney general has determined that the law provides “leeway” when this can’t be accomplished.

DuComb, 71, of Carlyle, has been a practicing dermatologist for more than 40 years and Clinton County’s representative to the Illinois State Medical Society for more than 25 years.

The process for making appointments or reappointments to the Clinton County Board of Health begins with current members, who serve staggered 1-year, 2-year or 3-year terms. They recruit qualified volunteers and make recommendations to the County Board for approval.

This spring, the Board of Health agreed to recommend three members for reappointment, Klostermann said. That includes speech-language pathologist Terri Linton, the board’s secretary; nurse Stacy Albers and DuComb.

The County Board unanimously voted to reappoint Linton and Albers. Members who voted against DuComb were Brad Knolhoff, Ken Knolhoff, Bob Netemeyer, Keith Nordike, Bruce Rapien, Michael Strieker, Jim Sullivan, Craig Taylor, Bryan Wessel and White. Those in favor were Nelson Heinzmann, Mike Kreke, Dennis Middendorff and Deb Wesselmann.

Wesselmann, of Breese, who represents District 3, is one of two non-voting County Board representatives on the Board of Health. At Monday’s meeting, she said Board of Health members are professionals and their recommendations should be respected.

“I support Dr. DuComb,” Wesselmann said in an interview. “She’s a good board member. She dots her i’s and crosses her t’s.”

Linton and Board of Health member Cindy Kues attended the meeting in support of DuComb, as did Klostermann. He read two statements, one for himself and for the Board of Health’s vice chairperson, Paulette Evans, a nurse.

In an interview, Klostermann acknowledged that DuComb’s tenure on the Board of Health has been controversial at times, but he described her as a “upstanding member.”

“Dr. DuComb is very passionate and outspoken, and sometimes she can rub people the wrong way,” Klostermann said. “She’s very passionate about public health and the citizens of Clinton County, but not everyone agrees with her methods.”

Dr. Brian Klostermann is a family practitioner in Highland and Breese, chairperson of the Clinton County Board of Health and medical director of the Clinton County Health Department. Provided

Vocal opposition

In early 2019, DuComb vocally opposed a proposal to locate the new Health Department facility on the campus of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, which is operated by Hospital Sisters Health System, a Catholic organization that offered to donate the land.

Proponents argued that Breese is more centrally located in Clinton County than Carlyle. DuComb said HSHS already was monopolizing local healthcare and that operating a public health facility on its campus would require adherence to religious-based restrictions on services related to women’s reproductive health, such as birth control.

DuComb maintained that the Board of Health was being sidelined in the decision-making process by a former Health Department administrator. She alluded to this in her statement at Monday’s meeting.

“During my six years (on the Board of Health), I have witnessed and fought the lies, manipulations, obstructions and bypassing of the BOH at the hands of a former corrupt administrator and some actions of the County Board,” DuComb said.

“There has been flagrant and repeated breaking of BOH bylaws, Illinois Department of Public Health laws, Open Meetings Act rules and even a violation of the Constitution of the United States. Dismissing and exclusion of the BOH have resulted in an aborted attempt to build a building, tens of thousands of dollars wasted, three lawsuits and almost the loss of the interim administrator.”

Current plans call for the new Health Department facility to be built on county land in downtown Carlyle, according to Klostermann. It’s now in the design phase.

During the St. Joseph’s debate, DuComb also questioned whether African Americans would feel comfortable seeking health services in the Breese “after sundown” due to its lack of diversity.

That upset former Breese Mayor Charlie Hilmes, who asked the County Board to remove her from the Board of Health in March 2019. He said she had offended local residents by implying they were racist.

“She was trying to paint us with a wide brush and imply that we are something we are not, and I took exception to that,” Hilmes said at the time.

A month later, the Board of Health recommended DuComb and others for reappointment, but the County Board didn’t vote on her. Former County Board Chairman Bob Fix, who also is Breese’s police chief, removed her name from the list due to her “derogatory” public comments.

Without a replacement, DuComb continued to serve on the Board of Health. Knolhoff said former Chairperson Stephanie Pitt complained in July 2019 that DuComb was creating “chaos” by interfering with the process of finding a new Health Department administrator.

DuComb said she intervened after realizing that the former Health Department administrator was limiting the search to a small number of people she knew instead of trying to get more and better applicants.

“I’m always above-board,” DuComb said. “I’m always honest. And they’re always trying to smear me.”

The Clinton County Health Department shares an old Ford dealership building with the Regional Superintendent of Schools Office at 930 Fairfax St. in Carlyle. The county is planning to build a new facility. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

Delayed approval

The County Board approved DuComb’s reappointment to the Board of Health in October 2019, a year after her term had ended. The vote was 10-3 with Fix abstaining. Knolhoff said he decided to give her a chance and vote yes “with reservations,” but his support later eroded.

One turning point was in September 2020, when Knolhoff was serving as the voting County Board representative on the Board of Health. Former Health Department Interim Administrator Sean Eifert was facing heavy criticism on social media. Someone had posted a group photo showing him and other employees without masks during a going-away party.

Knolhoff attended a Zoom meeting in which DuComb — speaking in defense of Eifert — referred to some Clinton County residents as “uneducated, ignorant, stubborn, stupid populists who refuse to wear masks, refuse to practice social distancing and refuse to even wash their hands.”

“The Clinton County Board of Health is supposed to represent the people of Clinton County,” Knolhoff said this week. “To make a comment like that ... I don’t think it represents the people of Clinton County, and I don’t think a comment like that should ever be tolerated.”

DuComb said her remarks reflected the challenges faced by health officials in convincing some local residents to take the COVID pandemic seriously.

Knolhoff also maintains that plans for the new Health Department facility started out modest and reasonably priced and ended up much more elaborate and expensive under DuComb’s leadership on the Board of Health building committee.

DuComb said the committee doesn’t have a chairperson, just three equal members, and that some facility plans have changed due to input from County Board members.

“I’ve always said, ‘We don’t need a Taj Mahal,’” she said. “We just need a good, useful building that allows us to meet our four mandates — mental-health services, comprehensive women’s services, low-cost laboratory services and education. People really want education.”

Gwen Tebbe, DuComb’s longtime friend who attended Monday’s meeting, said she can’t imagine anyone being more knowledgeable about healthcare issues, more dedicated to the community or more qualified to serve as a Board of Health member than DuComb.

DuComb is still attending Board of Health meetings, but no one really knows what to expect in the coming months.

“I will support Dr. DuComb in her quest for reappointment,” Klostermann said. “She still has interest in serving on the health board. But, that said, I’m also under the realistic impression that there’s a chance that the county will continue to not support Dr. DuComb serving on our board, so we’ll have to consider other options.”