2018 Primary Election Central

On March 20, Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled to nominate candidates running for office.
Among the offices voters are scheduled to select nominees for are governor, attorney general, state representative, state senator, U.S. Congress, judge and county government positions.
On this page, you can see what candidates in competitive primary elections had to say in various questionnaires, as well as previous stories about the upcoming election. Some candidates have not returned questionnaires.
Winners of the primary elections will run in the Nov. 6 general election.
12th Congressional District
Mike Bost, of Murphysboro (Republican)
Preston Nelson, of Benton (Republican)
Brendan Kelly, of Swansea (Democrat)
David Bequette, of Columbia (Democrat)
Does being state’s attorney erase a congressman’s incumbent advantage?
12th district primary frontrunners criticized by opponents for taking PAC money
13th Congressional District
Erik Jones, of Edwardsville (Democrat)
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, of Springfield (Democrat)
Jon Ebel, of Urbana (Democrat)
David Gill, of Bloomington (Democrat)
Angel Sides, of Springfield (Democrat)
15th Congressional District
Carl Spoerer, of Mahomet (Democrat)
Kevin Gaither, of Charleston (Democrat)
State Rep. District 107
Blaine Wilhour, of Beecher City (Republican)
Laura Myers, of Greenville (Republican)
State Rep. District 108
Charlie Meier, of Okawville (Republican)
Don Moore, of Troy (Republican)
Contribution limits are off in Meier-Moore primary for House seat
In state rep. contest, one candidate isn’t paying property taxes; the other gets farm subsidies
Meier denies ‘very wrong’ accusation that he hired private eye to tail candidate’s wife
State Rep. District 112
Wendy Erhart, of Maryville (Republican)
Dwight Kay, of Glen Carbon (Republican)
Former state rep., Maryville resident look to unseat state Rep. Katie Stuart
Former legislator wants to go back to Springfield. His own party wants someone else
State Senate District 54
George Barber, of Greenville (Republican)
Rafael Him, of New Baden (Republican)
Benjamin Stratemeyer, of Centralia (Republican)
Jason Plummer, of Edwardsville (Republican)
State Senate District 57
Bob Romanik, of Belleville (Republican)
Tanya Hildenbrand, of Belleville (Republican)
State Senate candidate accuses primary opponent of hacking her Facebook account
A black Democrat has been in this seat since 1970. Will that change in 2018?
St. Clair County GOP rebukes Romanik, says Hildenbrand only candidate up to standards
20th Judicial Circuit, replacing Judge Fiss
Katherine Ruocco, of Swansea (Republican)
B. Marshall Hilmes, of Marissa (Republican)
Illinois Governor
Bruce Rauner (Republican)
Jeanne Ives (Republican)
J.B. Pritzker (Democrat)
Chris Kennedy (Democrat)
Daniel Biss (Democrat)
Bob Daiber (Democrat)
Tio Hardiman (Democrat)
Robert Marshall (Democrat)
Do you favor legalizing marijuana? Then here’s whom to vote for.
This Democrat running for governor is proposing a progressive tax. Will it catch on?
Rauner primary challenger Ives reacts to gun-control debate at GOP event in O’Fallon
Illinois Attorney General
Erika Harold (Republican)
Gary Grasso (Republican)
Kwame Raoul (Democrat)
Renato Mariotti (Democrat)
Nancy Rotering (Democrat)
Scott Drury (Democrat)
Pat Quinn (Democrat)
Sharon Fairley (Democrat)
Jesse Ruiz (Democrat)
Aaron Goldstein (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board
District 13
John McGuire, of Swansea (Democrat)
Cheryl Newsome, of Belleville (Democrat)
District 18
Matthew Smallheer, of O’Fallon (Republican)
Craig Hubbard, of O’Fallon (Republican)
Madison County Board
District 11
Bill Markowitz, of Edwardsville (Republican)
Dalton Gray, of Troy (Republican)
District 15
Chrissy Dutton, of Bethalto (Republican)
Michael Ufert, of Wood River (Republican)
District 16
Helen Hawkins, of Granite City (Democrat)
Randall Viessman, of Granite City (Democrat)
District 21
Marc Griffin, of Granite City (Democrat)
Arthur Asadorian, of Granite City (Democrat)
John Christopher Janek of Granite City (Democrat)
District 28
Liz Dalton, of Collinsville (Democrat)
Alexis Hutt of Collinsville (Democrat)
