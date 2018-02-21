Mike Bost Candidate Profile

Name: Mike Bost
Office seeking: U.S. Representative, 12th Congressional District
Party: Republican
Age: 57
City of residence: Murphysboro
Campaign website: http://bostforcongress.com/
Why are you running and why should you be nominated? Southern Illinois is a place Tracy and I are proud to call home. We’re proud our children and grandchildren call it home. I’ve been blessed to be a leader in Congress on issues that matter to our district, including as Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Disability Subcommittee and Co-Chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, as well as an active member on the Transportation and Agriculture committees. But I’m not running for a title - I’m running to make a difference. Our communities have been hit hard for years by economic hardship and job-killing overregulation. Southern Illinois needs a fighter in Washington who will stand up for our values, not someone who will rubber stamp Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda. That’s why I’m running - because we’re making progress in a fight that must be won..
What are your views on the nation’s health care system? What needs to be changed, if anything? Obamacare is a failure. It was based on a one-size-fits-all approach that puts bureaucrats in Washington in charge of decisions that should be made between you and your doctor. It led to higher costs, fewer choices, and less access to the care people need. Many of the counties in the Illinois 12th Congressional District only have one option through Obamacare, and that plan’s premiums have skyrocketed. I support a health care plan that creates more choices, lowers costs, and gives back control to individuals and families. That means opening up competition between insurers across states lines, implementing tort reform, and expanding Health Savings Accounts – all while maintaining coverage for pre-existing conditions. I also helped lead a successful effort in repealing IPAB, a board of unelected bureaucrats that helped determine cuts to Medicare with no oversight from Congress.
The federal budget is in deficit and the debt is growing. What should be done in order to balance the federal budget? Hardworking American families and businesses know what it’s like to live on a budget. They make difficult decisions every day and Washington needs to do the same. I have serious concerns that the America I will pass on to my children and grandchildren will be fundamentally weaker than the one I and other Americans inherited. The choices aren’t easy, but I believe we must have a combination of fiscal restraint and economic growth – and I am confident that our agenda of tax reform and eliminating D.C. overregulation is getting us moving in the right direction.
What local issues do you want to work on in Washington, D.C. and why? My highest priority is creating jobs and growing the economy in Southern Illinois. Whether it’s fighting to cut the red tape strangling our job creators, farmers and coal miners, or passing a tax reform bill that will lower taxes by roughly $2,000 per family, I want to continue building on my record of fighting for working families. As a veteran, I am honored to serve our heroes as the Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Disability Subcommittee, where I’ve introduced and passed legislation to streamline the appeals process for disabled veterans waiting on their benefits and to provide a cost-of-living adjustment for our retired military men and women.
Immigration into the United States continues to be a topic of debate. What changes should be made to the nation’s immigration system? First of all, we need to secure the border. If we want to keep Americans safe, we can’t allow possible national security threats to cross over into the United States unchecked and unimpeded. We also have to end so-called “sanctuary cities,” where localities pick and choose whether or not to enforce the law. I’ve voted in Congress to try and stop this practice and ensure our immigration laws are enforced. While we must be firm in enforcing our laws, I want to find a just and reasonable solution to provide certainty to children who came to this country by no fault of their own. So many of these individuals were put in legal limbo due to the Obama administration’s DACA policy, and it time we fix the problem. But that solution must be coupled with border security and enforcement measures so we aren’t facing this same issue decades from now.
Comments