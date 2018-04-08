Dalton Gray Candidate Profile

Name: Dalton Gray
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 11
Party: Republican
Age: 25
City of residence: Troy
Campaign website: Daltongray.org
Why are you running and why should you be nominated? I’m running for County Board in District 11 because I have always had a passion for helping others. As I’ve talked to people in our community and asked which issue is most important to them, there has been an overwhelming response that our taxes have been too high for too long. I will bring a new perspective to the Madison County Board, one that is conservative, with common sense, and fiscal discipline.
What is the most important issue facing your county and how would you handle it? The most important issue in Madison County is the high property taxes. High taxes drive away businesses and therefore jobs, and puts an undue burden on people that have been forced to pay way too much. I have pledged to oppose tax increases, support balanced budgets, and promote positive growth in Madison County.
What other issues do you want to focus on as a county board member? How would you approach those issues? The time for lavish pay raises and benefits for elected officials must come to an end. It’s time that we elect public servants to do a public service. As a county board member I will focus on providing responsive constituent service, and demand NO pay raises for politicians.
Comments