Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Dalton Candidate Profile

Name: Elizabeth “Liz” Dalton
Office seeking: Madison County Board member District 28
Party: Democrat
Age: 71
City of residence: Collinsville
Campaign website: Lizdaltonforcountyboard.com
Why are you running and why should you be nominated? I want to be of service to the people of Collinsville and to help them in any way I can.
What is the most important issue facing your county and how would you handle it? Honesty, not have a hidden agenda behind issues.
What other issues do you want to focus on as a county board member? How would you approach those issues? Try to restore harmony to the board that we all starting working together for the good of the tax payers.
