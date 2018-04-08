Elections

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Dalton Candidate Profile

By The News-Democrat

April 08, 2018 04:46 PM

Name: Elizabeth “Liz” Dalton

Office seeking: Madison County Board member District 28

Party: Democrat

Age: 71

City of residence: Collinsville

Campaign website: Lizdaltonforcountyboard.com

Why are you running and why should you be nominated? I want to be of service to the people of Collinsville and to help them in any way I can.

What is the most important issue facing your county and how would you handle it? Honesty, not have a hidden agenda behind issues.

What other issues do you want to focus on as a county board member? How would you approach those issues? Try to restore harmony to the board that we all starting working together for the good of the tax payers.

