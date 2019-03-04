Candidate profile: John “Skip” Kernan

Name: John “Skip” Kernan
Age: 59
Town: Swansea
Occupation: Business Owner
Position Seeking: Village of Swansea Trustee
Campaign website: john@angokernan.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? As a dedicated public servant with 10 years of prior experience as a Swansea Trustee and 4 years of experience as St Clair Township Highway Commissioner, my goal as an elected official is to make Swansea the best place to live, raise children and ultimately retire. To ensure the growth of our community, I will propose programs that entice businesses, protect and update our infrastructure, assist our Seniors and focus on the education and safety of our children. As a taxpayer and voter, you expect your elected servants to respect your tax dollars and to follow through on their promises. A vote for me is a vote to get the job done!
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? We need to attract more revenue producing businesses to Swansea. The Swansea Village Board needs to investigate the necessity of an economic development director. An economic development director would aid in vetting new businesses while maintaining the health of our existing business base.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. My mission will be implementing pro-growth policies to enhance our village revenue WITHOUT raising taxes.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? As a Past Chairman of Public Safety, I would implement and support more Neighborhood Watch Programs. There is only so much we can accomplish by being good neighbors and the eyes and ears of our community. Another goal is to provide our 1st Responders with state-of-the art equipment to help eliminate major crime. Having a Police Dog fully funded in the budget would also be very helpful. Eight years ago, Swansea had 23 police officers while today we only have 21. The board needs to look into the hiring of as many officers as the budget will prudently allow. Fortunately, Swansea already has a great police force that we need to support.
