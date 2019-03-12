Candidate profile: Gregory Allen Koberna

Name: Gregory Allen Koberna
Age: 47
Town: Granite City
Occupation: Sewer Facilities Maintenance, Funeral Director
Position Seeking: Granite City Ward 5 Alderman
Campaign website: Facebook- Friends to Elect Greg Koberna Alderman Ward 5 Granite City Illinois
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? When elected, I will work hard not just for the constituents of Ward 5, but for all residents in my hometown, Granite City. There are a lot of issues our city is facing in the times ahead. While I was out knocking on doors, the most common question that I am asked is in regards to our city’s economic and commercial development. I understand and appreciate all of the concerns that continue to be brought to my attention. I can assure you that I feel the same way and I too want to see Granite City restored to its former glory and once again be a thriving city to work, live and most importantly, raise our children in. I promise that I will work with all elected officials as well as department heads to create new commercial and residential development in our city. I would like to expand our police, fire and street departments to ensure they have the personnel as well as resources that are necessary to best serve the citizens of our community in an effective and efficient manner. Lastly, I would like to assist our city’s Code Enforcement Department to further make our community clean and free of nuisances. I understand that these are all difficult issues to tackle, but I feel that by focusing on only what is important, I can help make necessary changes to get Granite City moving in a positive direction again.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I will focus on development, commercial and residential. I will work with existing businesses to better our community resources and revenue. I will implement an electronic newsletter to communicate with residents to keep them informed and up to date on current events in our community.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. I want to be fiscally minded for Granite City. Before I would support any tax increases I will work with all departments to pursue any grants available to better our community without raising taxes for our homeowners.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? As a past and present member of our auxiliary police force, I am well aware of crime in our community. Our outstanding police department works very hard everyday to combat crime as well as help residents that need their assistance. I would encourage all citizens to get behind our police department and inform them anytime you see any suspicious or unusual behavior in our community. Together we can all keep our community safe place to work, live and raise our children.
