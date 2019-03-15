Candidate profile: Megan Henschen

Name: Megan Henschen
Age: 35
Town: Alhambra
Occupation: Project Controls Asst. @ The Korte Company
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position Seeking: HCUSD #5 School Board Member
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have young children going through the Highland Community Schools (Center Schools included) and I would like to be more actively involved in the operations aspect. We are blessed with some amazing teachers and administrators, and I am vested in seeing this school district succeed.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? The kids always come first, so giving them a quality education is very important to me.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? If the circumstances were important and vital to the success of our school and to improve the quality of education we provide to our children (i.e. New School, Upgrades to existing facilities), the vote at that time would be determined.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? I want to hear and see people speak positively about not only our phenomenal teachers, but our school as a whole. We are all on the same team, and sometimes we just need a regroup to remember that.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I need some further information and input from the existing board before I express my opinions.
Comments